SMA: 600 telco towers to be built under Saluran-MySRBN initiative

KUCHING (Oct 31): Six hundred telco towers will be built under Sarawak Linking Urban Rural and Nation-Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (Saluran-MySRBN) initiative, says Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

In a press statement yesterday, it said 300 towers would be completed by the first quarter of next year and another 300 towers by the end of 2022.

“And under the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative implemented by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), 636 towers will be commissioned early next year,” it added.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg is expected to launch the Saluran-MySRBN initiative at Kpg Tengah in Trusan, today.

The initiative is being implemented through the collaboration of various Sarawak government agencies such as SMA, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Sarawak Information System (SAINS).

Also involved is MCMC as it works together to improve the communication network especially in rural and suburban areas.

SMA in a statement said among objectives of this initiative is to expand communication coverage to the rural and semi-urban areas so that the people can enjoy better connectivity and to participate in digital economy which covers a wide range of spectrum such as education, commerce, finance and banking.

“It is worth to note that the Sarawak government’s main focus through the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022, is to increase accessibility and reduce the digital gap between the rural and urban areas in Sarawak.

“This ‘inclusive policy’ will provide wider internet access and is aimed to make Sarawak a high-income economy by 2030,” it said.

The statement said that in Lawas alone, five MySRBN sites had been implemented, to provide unlimited internet access with speeds of 30Mbps.

“For the long term, 25 towers will be erected in Lawas under the Saluran initiative, to increase the current coverage of 72.4 per cent to 92.1 per cent of inhabited areas by end of 2022,” it added.

About 250 participants are expected to attend the event, organised by SMA, today.

Among those expected are Deputy Chief Minister and Bukit Sari assemblyman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and Lawas MP who is also Deputy Transport Minister Dato Henry Sum Agong.