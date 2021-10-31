S’wak should have focus on infra devt – Senator

KUCHING (Oct 31): Sarawak should have more focus on infrastructure development under the national budget, says Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak chairman said this would enable the state to catch up with development happening around it, especially the relocation of Indonesia’s new capital to Kalimantan.

“The economic spillover (from Kalimantan) can be enjoyed by Sarawakians especially the rural folk. We don’t want to miss an opportunity which presents itself in front of us.

“Indonesia is set to become the world’s fifth biggest economy in the future, and it will play a bigger role in Asean. Therefore, we need to act now otherwise we will be left behind,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said this to comment of Budget 2022 which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, which among others involved a development expenditure of RM4.6 billion for Sarawak.

Jaziri hoped the allocation for Sarawak could be increased in the future.

“What is important now is that we regain public confidence and recover the economy. It is not about polemics or candy for the election.

“The people must come first and let there not be anyone hungry or jobless,” he said.