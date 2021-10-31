Wee: Masing’s passing a sad day for Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 31): Today is a sad day for Sarawak as the state lost Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing who had been leading the Dayak community for many years, said Datuk Richard Wee.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president extended his deepest condolences to Masing’s family.

“Earlier on, his brother passed away and now him. Our deepest sympathy to the family. The Dayak community has lost a leader who had been leading them for many years.

“It is a sad day for Sarawak. I hope his soul rests in peace,” said Wee.

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, passed away at Normah Medical Centre here at 7.05am. He was 72.