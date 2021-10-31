Worrying number of thalassaemia carriers

PENAMPANG (Oct 31): The number of Malaysians diagnosed as carriers of thalassaemia – 8,042 individuals as of December 31, 2018 – is worrying.

Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Julita Majungki, said 5,448 patients of the total number were classified as critical and required periodic treatments, including blood transfusion and medication that incurred high cost.

She said one out of 20 Malaysians were carriers of thalassaemia gene.

“At the global level, close to 44 out of 10,000 births possess the gene. It has reached a serious level because we need to set aside huge allocation for the treatment of thalassaemia patients, which averages RM3 million per person.

“In 2019, we have allocated RM25 million (to treat thalassaemia patients),” she said when launching a blood donation campaign for thalassaemia children in conjunction with the Thalassaemia Awareness Campaign at Buhavan Square here on Sunday.

Julita said the Health Ministry had been aggressively aiding thalassaemia patients by introducing various technology in medical treatment as well as prevention through screenings at a young age.

“The aggressive approach has yielded results in extending the life expectancy of thalassaemic carriers.”

Through treatment and medical technology, she said some thalassaemic carriers were able to live well into their 90s.

She said the government was currently focusing on prevention efforts by conducting screening on Form 4 students nationwide since 2016 to detect thalassaemic genes.

“Screenings carried out in 2018 found that 31,340 of the 286,241 students screened are thalassaemic carriers.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Julita said the Blood Bank Unit had been facing a shortage of blood supply to cater for blood transfusions for thalassaemia patients.

She said blood donors were afraid of contracting Covid-19 when they donate blood.

“Hence, such activity has to be mobilized to the community so that we can take the initiative to overcome the shortage of blood supply in our respective area.”

The blood donation campaign for children suffering from thalassaemia is a biennial activity organized by Pertubuhan Perpaduan Penampang in collaboration with various government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with the objective to provide the knowledge and skills to leaders and members of the community in the planning, implementation and monitoring of public awareness programmes, particularly those related to thalassaemia.

Julita said the blood donated could save lives of patients undergoing surgery, accident victims, leukaemia, cancer, heart, liver and haemophilia patients.

“By donating blood, you could save lives because hospitals are always short of blood supply.

“Therefore, it is important for us who are eligible to donate blood periodically every three months.”