28 fined for violating SOP at KK Waterfront entertainment outlet

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Twenty-eight people, including 12 women, were fined RM2,000 each by the authority for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) at an entertainment premises at KK Waterfront on Monday morning.

The owner of the premises was alao fined RM10,000 for operating beyond the time limit as stated in the SOP.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said during the operation, loud music could be heard playing past midnight while patrons inside the premises were drinking and having fun without keeping social distance, which violated the SOP.

“The premises was also found to have been issued with a cafe license by City Hall but instead operates as an entertainment outlet by selling alcoholic beverages to its customers,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said the operation was to ensure business premises, including entertainment outlets, continue to abide by the SOP.

He added such operation will be conducted from time to time to ensure business owners continue to comply with the SOP of the National Recovery Plan.

In July, this year, two entertainment outlets at the KK Waterfront were fined RM25,000 each.