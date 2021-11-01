Big challenges await GPS in the next state polls — Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING (Nov 1): Three big challenges await the state’s current ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state election, says Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) points out that GPS would be contesting for the first time using its ‘Kenyalang’ (hornbill) symbol.

“Secondly, the polls are expected (to be called at) any time; it’s going to be held amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The other challenge is how to ensure a good (voters) turnout,” she said this during a ‘Meet-the-People’ session at the community hall in Spaoh yesterday, where Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, his wife Dato Doreen Mayang and political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu were also present.

Adding on, Sharifah Hasidah pointed out that the grassroots leaders and members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the backbone party of GPS, each had a big role to play in overcoming these challenges.

“Since our Kenyalang logo is new, some elderly supporters and voters may not be familiar with it as they’re more familiar with the Barisan Nasional (BN)’s ‘dacing’ (scale) symbol.

“So please do your best in explaining and promoting to them our symbol.

“Again, there’s an opposition political party that also has the Kenyalang symbol.

“Explain to them (supporters and voters) the differences so that they would not make any mistake when casting their votes,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah said amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it was for everyone to continue complying strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to stay safe and protected.

“On the turnout, I hope our GPS workers could convince all to turn up in full force to allow our expected candidate Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to retain the (Bukit Saban) seat with even bigger majority,” she said.

Adding on, Sharifah Hasidah said Uggah had done a great deal in bringing progress to the constituency, and also Spaoh town.

“The list of projects already and to be implemented, as well as those still on the drawing board, is very long.

“We have the physical developments and his (Uggah’s) next focus in on socio-economic development. He wants to help the people generate more stable income through modern agriculture.

“All these are for the benefits of our future generation.

“The continuity of his (Uggah’s) leadership and GPS administration in Bukit Saban should be the main motivating factor for the voters in continuing to support him,” she said.