Budget 2022 a ‘kick in the teeth’ for Sarawak – Aspirasi

KUCHING (Nov 1): The Sarawak government must question why Sarawak is not getting RM25.2 billion for development allocation in Budget 2022, which is one-third of the RM75.6 billion total development expenditure for the country if it is truly fighting for an ‘equal partner’ status, said Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

Calling Budget 2022 a “kick in the teeth” for Sarawak, Soo said Sarawak is only getting RM4.6 billion for development expenditure, which is an increase of RM0.1 billion from RM4.5 billion in the previous year’s allocation.

She added that an allocation of RM4.6 billion out of RM75.6 billion is merely six per cent of the total development expenditure set for 2022.

“Even if we divide RM75.6 billion by thirteen states, this comes to RM5.82 billion. This means Sarawak, which is getting RM4.6 billion, is still getting less than the average share of RM5.82 billion for each state.

“What is even more appalling is that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) administration happily accepted the development allocation of RM4.6 billion amidst profuse thanks to the federal government, as reported in the media in Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s response to Budget 2022.

“If GPS is so satisfied with this allocation, does it mean that GPS agree that development in Sarawak is already very good and advanced?” she questioned in a statement today.

Soo noted that the national revenue for 2022 is projected at RM234 billion.

She said while Sarawak contributes the most to the national coffer with its oil and gas production, the state only gets a meagre five per cent cash payment and five per cent sales tax, thus putting Sarawak in continual impoverishment and backward development.

“The GPS administration must stop being so compliant and submissive if it is genuine in its fight for ‘equal partners’ call.

“When the people can see that all Sarawak can get is a few miserable crumbs from the national budget year in year out, the people will realise that the government is merely lip-syncing ‘equal partners’ rhetoric without any real meaning when Sarawak continues to languish in poverty and backwardness,” she said.