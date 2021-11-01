CM: Govt out to boost road connectivity devt across Baram

MIRI (Nov 1): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has pledged to complete the construction of roads connecting Miri, Marudi, Long Terawan, Limbang and Lawas, covering most parts of Baram.

He said Sarawak’s revenue had increased over the last three years, making it possible for the government to plan more developments in the state, especially in the rural areas.

According to him, the state’s reserves now have an additional RM7 billion.

“That’s why I have the courage to build this road network. This stretch from Marudi to Long Terawan costs over RM1 billion and we are confident that we can build it for the people of Baram.

“Of course, this would take time. (It) cannot be immediate – just like building a longhouse, as what we have done today, by installing the beams first.

“Give me five years, and I will show you,” he told reporters after officiating at the ‘Negereng Jihe Uma Maring’ yesterday in Long Laput, Baram, which is about a three-hour four-wheel drive (4WD) journey from the city.

The ‘Negereng Jihe Uma Maring’ is a traditional ceremony conducted by the Kayans before commencing any longhouse construction.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the road network would connect all villages and settlements across Baram and such development would have a great impact on the agriculture and tourism sectors in those areas.

“We want to build roads that would cover the entire Baram, meaning they would span across Miri to Marudi (including construction of Baram Bridge), as well as Marudi to Long Terawan near Mulu.

“From Mulu, they would connect to Limbang and Lawas and from there, they would proceed to Gunung (Mount) Buda and then, to Sabah. With that, the agriculture sector could be developed further because by then, we would have good logistical access; secondly, it would benefit the tourism sector.

“Economically, this would have huge impact on the livelihood of the people of Baram,” said Abang Johari.

The Chief Minister also rubbished the claims by certain parties about Sarawak going bankrupt in three years because he had spent RM10 billion for Sarawak Budget in a year.

“So, this season of boat racing, I guess more stories would come out from them. So, (I would) Ieave it to the people to decide our future.

“When I say it, I would deliver it,” he stressed.

He also reaffirmed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’s stance of fairness to all Sarawakians, especially in terms of development.

“We cannot be developing other areas alone, but leaving Baram out. We want to develop Baram, not let it sink,” he added.

Later at the function, Abang Johari announced RM2 million in allocation for the villagers of Long Laput in response to their request for a RM1-million funding to run wiring repair works on the longhouse, RM500,000 for construction of a building to display heritage and treasures of the Kayan community in Long Laput, and another RM500,000 for the Middle Baram Development Committee to set up an agriculture hub.

Prior to joining others in the ‘Negereng Jihe Uma Maring’, Abang Johari led those attending to observe a one-minute moment of silence in remembrance of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who passed away early yesterday.

The Chief Minister said he was in Lawas when he received news about Masing’s passing.

Among those attending the ceremony in Long Laput yesterday were State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, and Kayan paramount chief Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.