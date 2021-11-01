Covid-19 cases drop to 393 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah dipped below 400 on Monday.

At 393 cases recorded, it was 54 cases lower than on Sunday.

The situation in almost all districts is under control albeit some recording a slight increase in cases.

Other than Kota Kinabalu with 62 cases, the daily record of cases in all districts is under 50 respectively with 12 districts recording less than 10 cases of Covid-19 infection while there are no new cases reported in three districts.

Of the 393 cases recorded on Monday, 45.5 per cent or 179 cases are those reported two to five days after the screening results were obtained.

New cases which were reported within 24 hours totalled 214 or 54.5 per cent of the total number of cases recorded.

The number of serious cases remained at a minimal level with five patients reported in category 3, two in category 4 and three in category 5.

Most of the cases are in category 2 which involved 320 patients (81.4 per cent) and category 1, 60 patients (15.3 per cent).

There are three cases under investigation by the state Health Department.