Covid-19: Malaysia logs 36 more deaths; Sarawak has highest fatality rate

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The Health Ministry recorded yesterday 36 more deaths from Covid-19, including seven that were brought-in-dead — a big drop from 44 the previous day.

This brings the total number of deaths in the country from Covid-19 to 28,912, with 5,846 of those being brought-in-dead.

Sarawak continues to lead states with the highest deaths, with 62 for every one million people over the past two weeks.

This is followed by Perlis, with 35 deaths per million, and Kelantan and Penang, with 34 deaths per million respectively.

The national death rate stands at 23 deaths per million, with only two other states aside from those mentioned earlier featuring a higher death toll, including Perak, with 29 deaths per million and Terengganu, with 25 deaths per million.

Kuala Lumpur’s death rate over the past two weeks stands at 10 deaths per million, while Selangor’s is the second lowest, at nine deaths per million.

Melaka — which will hold its statewide poll next month — has a fatality rate of 16 deaths per million over the past two weeks.

Only Labuan and Putrajaya have zero deaths.

In terms of age, 76.5 per cent of the deaths involved those above 60, while 23.1 per cent were between the ages of 18 and 59.

Selangor continues to be the state with the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 1,128 detected over the last 24 hours

This is followed by Sarawak with 616 confirmed cases, and Sabah with 447.

Remaining states recording new cases are Kedah (371), Kelantan (370), Johor (363), Terengganu (277), Pahang (256), Penang (255), Melaka (225), Perak (224), Kuala Lumpur (215), Negri Sembilan (175), Putrajaya (33), Perlis (16) and Labuan (eight).

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 4,979 new Covid-19 cases, the second time daily infections dipped below the 5,000 mark this month. – Malay Mail