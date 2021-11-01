Covid-19: Miri tops list of daily cases with 131 out of 478 cases in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 1): Miri today topped the list of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with 131 cases while Kuching recorded 129 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee.

They are among the 478 new cases in the state, said the committee.

“Out of the new cases, 464 were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. From that figure, 146 cases are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 318 are in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There are four cases each in Category 3 (lung infection) and Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen) while there are six cases in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” said SDMC in its daily update.

Districts recording double-digit new cases are Sibu with 33 cases, Bintulu (27), Serian and Sri Aman (15), Limbang (13) as well as Kapit and Pusa (10).

Dalat recorded nine new cases, Kanowit (7) while Bau and Subis each recorded five cases.

Four cases were recorded in Mukah and Saratok respectively while three cases each were reported in Samarahan, Betong and Kabong.

Two cases were recorded in six districts, namely Lundu, Marudi, Tebedu, Selangau, Telang Usan and Sebauh.

There was one case each in Simunjan, Meradong, Belaga, Song, Pakan, Beluru and Julau.

Another seven districts did not record any new cases for the day.