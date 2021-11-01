Dr Annuar: Masing more than a mentor to me

SIBU (Nov 1): Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee expressed sadness over the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing yesterday morning.

Describing Masing as more than a mentor, Dr Annuar said the late Baleh assemblyman was like a father in politics who gave him advice on numerous occasions.

“I actually learned a lot from his (Masing) skills in State Legislative Assembly (DUN) as he was one of best eloquent speakers during winding up speech.

“Indeed, it is a sad day for Sarawak as we have lost one of the leaders who had contributed immensely to the state,” the Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research told reporters here yesterday.

Dr Annuar shared that he had communicated with Masing every morning prior to his illness on matters related to Covid-19 and the future development of the state.

He added Masing had encouraged him to put his thoughts and feelings on paper when he wanted to write a book.

Masing, who was Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, 72, passed away at Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching 7.05am.

He is survived by his wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Dato Corrine Masing and five children.

His remains were brought back to his residence at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee in Kuching around 12.20pm.