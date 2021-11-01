Five men arrested for fighting in Luyang police station

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Five men were arrested for causing a disturbance in the Luyang police station here on Sunday evening.

The incident was said to have taken place when a 29-year-old man accompanied his female friend to lodge a police report at the police station at 8.40pm.

Four men, in their late 20s and early 30s, entered the police station and started arguing with the man before a fight broke out.

Police immediately intervened to control the situation before arresting all the five men for investigation.

It was learned that one of the attackers is the husband of the woman who lodged the police report.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said all those involved have been detained to assist police investigation under Section 90 of the Police Act for disorderly conduct in a police station.