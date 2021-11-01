Govt urged to reconsider Malaysia’s participation in CPTPP – Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The government has been urged to study and review Malaysia’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to safeguard the interests of various quarters, said Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, the country’s participation in CPTPP would adversely affect matters related to job interest, affirmative action policy, government procurement process and intellectual property (IP).

“We must protect the nation’s interests in terms of procurement, IP and affirmative action as these are areas in which we should help the people, whether Bumiputeras and non-Bumiputeras, who need our assistance.

“I hope these can be reviewed. Although CPTPP is under the purview of another ministry (rather than the Finance Ministry), it must be finalised in the Cabinet,” Anwar said during the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2022 debate at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Anwar also raised the issue of use of a single wholesale network (SWN) for the country’s 5G implementation under Digital Nasional Bhd, saying that it was still unclear amid a lack of information.

“There has been no detailed explanation on the tender process and why a single company is selected while the cost may rise up to RM28 billion to upgrade the existing network.

“What is important is there must be a tender process and transparency. We want to know which company is involved, which agents are involved, as the people need to be informed,” he added. – Bernama