Jamit: Masing’s passing a great loss, felt particularly by people of Kapit

KAPIT (Nov 1): Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing’s passing is a great loss to Sarawak and the country.

Jamit said the dynamic leadership shown by Masing over the years had made him the source of inspiration to the people, in particular the Dayak youth.

“Throughout his 38 years of political career, he always had Sarawak’s interest at heart to struggle for the betterment of Sarawakians.

“He was a very open-minded leader who was outspoken on matters concerning Sarawak affairs, particularly the Dayak social welfare and wellbeing,” he added.

Jamit said under Masing’s stewardship, all of the elected representatives in Kapit were able to work closely together, regardless of which political party that they belong to.

“Masing was a forward thinking leader who had the interest of the people at heart. He was the leader who brought development Bukit Mabong district, particularly Baleh,” he added.

Noting that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has lost a great Dayak leader, Jamit said the Dayak community has lost someone who has always been struggling for the betterment of all especially the Dayak.

“The passing of Masing is a great lost, felt particularly by the people of Kapit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Walikota of Kapit District Council Lating Minggang said the passing of Masing is a great lost to the Dayak community and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) of which he was the president.

“I have lost a great mentor. My heartfelt condolences to all family members of the late Tan Sri Dr James Masing. May his soul Rest in Peace,” added Lating.

Lating said Masing had been guiding the Kapit District Council all this while as he took great interest in the development of Kapit and the council.

Masing, who was Deputy Chief Minister passed away at 7.05am at Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching yesterday.