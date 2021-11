KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dipped to 4,626 today, making it the second consecutive day that infection have been below the 5,000-mark.

Yesterday, the number of cases stood at 4,979, while on October 25, cases were at 4,782.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 2,476,268. – Malay Mail

