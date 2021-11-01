Man in Miri fined RM2,800 for drug abuse

MIRI (Nov 1): A man was fined RM2,800 in default six months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for drug abuse.

He paid the fine.

The court also ordered the accused to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence after the accused, Mohamad Zarkaffy Rawan, 43 of Piasau here pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1)(a) of the same act.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not more than two years and to be placed under two years police supervision.

Mohamad Zarkaffy was charged with inserting dangerous drug Amphetamine and Methamphetamine which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 without permission from the authorities.

He committed the offence on Sept 29 at around 12.18pm at Miri Central Police station.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while the accused represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.