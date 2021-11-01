Man in Miri jailed seven months for drug possession after failing to pay fine

MIRI (Nov 1): A man was fined RM3,900 in default seven months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for drug possession.

He failed to pay the fine.

Patrick Suring Peter Usai, 31 of TR Senggat Batu 8, Limbang was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same act.

The charge carries a fine of not more than RM100,000 or jail not more than five years of both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Patrick was found to be in possession of 2.05 grammes of Methamphetamine on Aug 29 at around 11.30pm in front of a budget hotel at Jalan Lee Tak here.

In mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu.