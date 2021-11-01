Masing a great leader of Dayak community, says SUPP sec-gen

MIRI (Nov 1): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) was saddened by the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing yesterday morning, describing the news as ‘shocking to all Sarawakians’.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, who is also SUPP secretary-general, said Masing would always be remembered as ‘a great leader of the Dayak community’.

“Sarawak has indeed lost a great ‘Anak Sarawak’ (Son of Sarawak), a long-serving statesman, and a wise leader among the politicians.

“For SUPP, we have lost a true, genuine and trustworthy friend.

“I have known him (Masing) since he was in PBDS (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak). He was a wonderful personal friend too – we had played golf together and shared many political views and issues, of which he was always very frank about – being straight to the point, without ever mincing his words.

“Most importantly, he had always been honest, speaking his mind without fear or favour,” said Ting in his message of condolences.

Masing, who was also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, was pronounced dead at 7.05am yesterday at Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching.

He was 72.

It is reported that the cause of death was heart complications, and his last Covid-19 test was negative.

Masing is survived by his wife, Puan Sri Dato Corrine Masing, and their four daughters and one son.