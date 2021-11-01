Masing will always be remembered as a visionary leader – Chukpai

BINTULU (Nov 1): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said the late Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing will always be remembered as a visionary leader.

“To me the passing of Tan Sri is a great loss to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), the Dayak communities, Sarawak and the country,” he said.

Chukpai described the late Baleh assemblyman as a great and very visionary leader as well as a good boss.

“He was my mentor, he groomed me, always gave me good advice..no words could describe his kindness.

“Without him maybe I would not be where I’m now..I feel very sad because at the time when I need him most to lead, he is gone forever now,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Masing, who was PRS president, passed away at 7.05am at Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching yesterday.

Meanwhile, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) supreme council member Pandi Suhaili said Masing’s passing was indeed a great loss to the state, as he was a genuine Sarawak-minded leader.

“A sad day for Sarawakians. I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and PRS members,” he said.

He said Masing was a successful man in his political journey as he was able to unite the Dayak community in PRS and GPS.

“With his huge contributions to the state leadership and politics, he would be remembered,” said Pandi.

Nevertheless, he believed the new leadership of PRS would be able to bring more success to the party in the upcoming state election following the demise of its president.

“I don’t see any problem because the deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and the other supreme council members are those with high quality leadership and loyal to the party as they were groomed by Masing himself,” he said.

Pandi believed that the new PRS leadership will be more inspired to continue the vision and mission of their late party president to bring glory to the party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the state election.

“I believe under the leadership of the late James Masing, they have been well prepared for the state election,” he said.