Mawan: Masing an admirable Iban leader who never mince his words when addressing Dayak issues

KUCHING (Nov 1): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has described the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing an admirable Iban leader who never mince his words when addressing issues involving the Dayak.

“The late Tan Sri James Masing is a very admirable Iban leader. A leader who didn’t mince his words.

“He couldn’t stand any ridicule, condescending attitude or comments against the Dayak Culture, Dayak identity and/or Dayak dignity. And for that we salute Tan Sri James Masing,” said Mawan here today.

Mawan who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member, also said that Masing’s stand on Dayak affairs was similar to that of SDNU.

Mawan said Masing’s untimely demise constituted a great loss to the Dayak community everywhere.

Masing, who was Deputy Chief Minister and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, passed away at 7.05am at Normah Medical Specialist Centre here yesterday.