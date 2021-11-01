MPs to get Covid-19 booster shots beginning Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The Ministry of Health (MOH) will start administering Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to Members of Parliament starting Tuesday (Nov 2).

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon in announcing the matter today said the booster dose session will start at 9.30 am at Parliament’s banquet hall.

“To protect the Honorable Members who have the responsibility to be with the people regularly and are at risk of getting Covid-19 infection, MOH will administer the booster dose to MPs,” he said, adding that the next booster dose date will be set later.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration on Thursday (Nov 4), Mohd Rashid said it was proposed that the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Wednesday be held from 10 am to 2 pm.

“… This is to enable the Honorable Members to return early to their respective constituencies to celebrate this festival,” he said.

Following that, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin stood up to propose a motion on the matter in accordance with Standing Order 12 (1).

“According to Standing Order 12 (1), I would like to propose that the sitting on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021 be convened from 10 am to 2 pm,” she said.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said. – Bernama