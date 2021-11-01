New collection model for Sarawak to boost coffers – Abg Johari

LAWAS (Nov 1): The Sarawak government is drawing up a new collection model to further boost the state’s coffers with higher revenue collection, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this would be part of the ongoing revenue re-engineering efforts which has substantially increased the state’s coffers with the collection of sales tax for petroleum products exported from the state.

“We will get additional revenue in 2022-2023. There is a new model created by us which we will use to help the people especially in rural areas,” he said when launching the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran-MySRBN) coverage in Kampung Tengah, Trusan in Lawas yesterday.

Abang Johari did not provide details of the new model but said the bigger coffers would help transform Sarawak into a developed, digital economy-compliant state with high income by 2030.

SRBN, using very small aperture technology, has been tapped to provide broadband services to rural areas in the state for high-speed internet connectivity needed for rural children’s access to education and opening up more economic opportunities.

Abang Johari said state government is investing RM 1 billion to provide the infrastructure through SBRN and is complemented by the federal Jendela programme to bring this service to all parts of the state.

“Now with SBRN in Long San, a father can send or receive money electronically from his children in Kuching,” he said.

The chief minister said another 150 locations for MySRBN is in the pipeline and there would be continuity in socio-economic development under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) if given another mandate after the next state election.

He also dismissed claims by detractors accusing GPS being afraid to face Undi18 voters.

“Some people say GPS is afraid of Undi 18 but we are not as we are planning for our young people today who need to know where their future lies and the long-term policy of the government,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani.