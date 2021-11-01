NGO, Etiqa reach out to needy families in Kampung Kudei, Kampung Rampangi

KUCHING (Nov 1): The ‘Jejak Prihatin’ programme, jointly run by humanitarian non-governmental organisation (NGO) Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM) and Etiqa Takaful, has arranged for food and cash aid to be channelled to needy residents of Kampung Kudei and Kampung Rampangi here.

IAM president Zawahir Abdullah said the Jejak Prihatin partners acknowledged the adverse impact from the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) had on the people, especially those from the B40 (low-income) group.

“We hope that through this contribution, it would relieve some burden off these villagers.

“In view of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, we strictly observe the set SOP (standard operating procedures) in distributing cash and food to the recipients including limiting the number of people handling and receiving the food packs, providing hand sanitisers, conducting the sanitisation works and also ensuring proper social distancing amongst our staff and volunteers,” he said when met at Masjid Kampung Kudei here last weekend.

Adding on, he said Jejak Prihatin was also being implemented in Johor, Selangor, Kedah, Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“We hope that more corporate bodies would engage IAM, just like Etiqa Takaful, in organising and running more humanitarian and welfare programmes going forward,” said Zawahir.

Jejak Prihatin is one of AIM’s community, welfare and humanitarian-focused programmes being run every year in collaboration with its corporate partners.