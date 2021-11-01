One missing after longboat capsizes, 9 others swim to safety

SONG (Nov 1): A 69-year-old farmer is missing while nine others managed to swim to safety after a longboat capsized at Giam rapids in Ulu Sungai Katibas here Saturday.

According to Song police chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalak, the victim in the 10am incident has been identified as Tataw Najong from Rumah Engkamat, Nanga Tada in Kanowit.

“Our early investigation found the longboat bound for Song town was carrying 10 individuals aged between four and 69.

“According to the longboat skipper, they departed Rumah Enggong at Tapang Nancham in Ulu Sungai Katibas at about 9am to Song town to send their relatives back to Nanga Tada after a visit.

“When they reached Giam rapids, water entered the boat causing it to overturn,” he said in a statement.

Rowney said the 54-year-old longboat skipper managed to rescue three children while other passengers swam to shore except the victim who was clinging to the capsized longboat.

He said efforts to rescue the victim failed as he was swept away by strong river current before disappearing 100 metres from the scene.

The longhouse residents then sought help from other river users passing by the area to search for the victim but to no avail.

“The survivors were brought to SK Nanga Selibut while waiting for the search and rescue (SAR) operation team to arrive and subsequently taken to Song police station,” he said.

He added police later received a report of the incident from the school headmistress.

Meanwhile, Song Fire and Rescue Department chief Rashid Songli said that a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched after they received a report on the incident from Song police station at 2.54pm.

He said SAR in the downriver area from the scene continued yesterday.