PM: Continue complying with SOP during Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded all members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) who will be celebrating Deepavali this Thursday to continue complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves from the risk of Covid-19 infection.

He said everyone should continue to be vigilant while celebrating the festival of lights.

“To all Hindu devotees in the country, I wish you Happy Deepavali,” he told a press conference after going on a walkabout around Little India here today.

Also present were Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Deputy Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the majority of the traders he met today said they were grateful and very much satisfied for the chance given to them to operate their business as usual.

“The response was very encouraging and the members of the public are also happy as they get to shop,” he added. — Bernama