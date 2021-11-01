PM: Non-pensionable MAF veterans will also receive special assistance of RM350

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The one-off special financial assistance (BKK) of RM350 to be given to each of the one million government pensioners as allocated in Budget 2022 will also be given to non-pensionable veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was in line with the practice of the caring government to ensure that the non-pensionable veterans would not be left behind in receiving the special aid.

He said the Department of Veteran Affairs (JHEV) estimated that there were 300,000 MAF veterans, namely pensioners, receiving derivative pension and non-pensionable categories.

“Of the estimated total, only 82,000 were non-pensionable veterans registered with JHEV as of Sept 30, 2021.

“Therefore, non-pensionable MAF veterans who have yet to register with JHEV are advised to do so, so that the BKK can be channelled to them by January 2022,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the national budget at the Dewan Rakyat said a million government pensioners will received the one-off BKK of RM350. — Bernama