Prove that I did nothing for Bukti Saban, Uggah tells detractors

KUCHING (Nov 1): Bukit Saban assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has challenged his detractors to show proof that this Iban-majority seat had little progress and development under him.

The deputy chief minister said they had often harped on this issue each time they moved around in the constituency.

“I wonder which roads they took which made them said they seem not to notice anything.

“They are actually resorting to telling lies to discredit me, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, and to instigate the people,” he said at a meet- the-people session at the community hall in Spaoh yesterday.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali was among those present.

Uggah said since 2017, more than RM465 million had and would be spent in the constituency for various infrastructure, social amenities, housing and modern farming projects.

He said Bukit Saban and Spaoh are seeing increasing developments and progress now because the people had rightly chosen to be with the government.

“I believe the people will again make the same choice in the coming election. They will reject the opposition again because they do not have the agenda for them at all.

“They (opposition) are only good at bad-mouthing the government and its leaders.”