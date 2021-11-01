Rhinos told to keep focus

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said the Rhinos needed to be more focused when they take on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Tuesday night.

It will be the second meeting between the teams in the space of five days with JDT coming out 2-0 victorious at the Likas Stadium.

The Rhinos conceded two early goals in the Malaysia Cup Group D tie last Friday, committing unnecessary mistakes that allowed Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Gabriel Cabrera to get on the scoresheet.

Kim Swee stressed to the players to not to repeat the same mistakes.

“We have to keep our focus intact right from the kick-off … we can’t afford to lose concentration or commit mistakes that will hand JDT an early advantage over us.

“We have to protect our goal from being breached especially early in the game or else it will disrupt our rhythm,” he said on Monday.

The former national coach went on to say that no major changes will be made on the squad despite the outcome of their last meeting.

However, he confirmed there will be new faces to start against JDT.

“No major changes, only new faces to be included in the starting eleven. This is due to the injuries to some senior players.

“Apart from that, we have to take into consideration our planning for our remaining group fixtures after the JDT match.

“We don’t want to risk some of the players from accumulating yellow cards and face suspension,” he added.

Having said that, Kim Swee revealed he would only decide on his preferred starting eleven after their last training session.

“Most probably the starting squad will comprise young players but I will have a further look on the team in our training this evening (Monday).

“I will need to also check on several players who are down with injuries, may be until tomorrow (Tuesday), before finalising the main squad to take on JDT,” he said.

After three games, Sabah are third in Group D on two points after securing a 1-1 draw against PJ City FC and 2-2 against Kelantan FC in their earlier fixtures.

Undefeated JDT lead the four-team Group D on nine points followed by PJ City FC on five points while Premier League side Kelantan FC are at bottom of the group on a single point.

After the JDT game, Sabah FC will take on Kelantan FC on November 6 before wrapping their group match against PJ City FC on November 9.