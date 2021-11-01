Senator shares experience with late Masing

SIBU (Nov 1): Sarawak, in particular, the Iban Community, has lost a true son, following passing of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing yesterday.

According to Senator Robert Lau, he first learnt of the first Iban PhD holder in anthropology from the local newspaper.

“Masing had dedicated his life to serve his people and Sarawak as a shining example of how education was the way to uplift the welfare and living standard of the people, especially those from the rural community where opportunities were very limited.

“We shared similar interest in history. When I visited the Chapel in Sheepstor, England, the home of James Brooke in 2017, I saw a Pua Kumbu hanging on the wall with the inscription that said it was a gift from Dr James Masing.

“He had visited Sheepstor in 1996 as state Assistant Tourism Minister. I shared photos and my experience of my visit with him later and we had good exchanges of our experience,” said Lau.

He recalled the last time they were together was the ground breaking of the road from Sungai Bidut to Nanga Tutus one year ago.

“We had very good chat on the boat ride to and from Nanga Tutus. Farewell Tan Sri and rest in peace,” Lau reminisced.

Masing, 72, the president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), died at Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching at 7.05am yesterday.