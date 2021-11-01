SFC moving towards fully digitalised system, says Zolkipli

KUCHING (Nov 1): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is moving towards a fully digitalised system where there will be a one-stop repository database management system for its biodiversity conservation, totally-protected areas (TPA) management and enforcement activities in Sarawak, its chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton said.

He said these also include the e-licensing system for permit and license application and renewal.

“Currently, we have our e-procurement and e-claim system, an online platform for procurement and claim process as well as transparent platforms such as SFC website and social media to advertise our tenders,” he said at the launch of SFC’s Integrity Day at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

The inaugural event was officiated by Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Zolkipli said in addition to the one-stop repository database management system, SFC has also implemented digitalisation of payment for entrance fees and services to eliminate the need for human interaction.

“By doing so, it will reduce human errors thus enhancing our revenue collection system,” he said.

He said parks under SFC such as Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Bako National Park, Kubah National Park, Gunung Gading National Park, Wind Cave and Fairy Cave Nature Reserve as well as the licensing unit, Visitors Information Centre in Kuching and Miri were now using S Pay Global (formerly known as Sarawak Pay) as the contactless payment option.