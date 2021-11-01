Stop toxic wordplay, Dr Sim urges Peninsula politicians amid Timah whiskey debate

KUCHING (Nov 1): Wading into the controversy surrounding Timah whiskey, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged politicians in the Peninsula to stop their toxic wordplay.

A post on his official Facebook page today mentioned several popular brands, asking among others if Malaysians had devoured their mothers by eating the Mamee instant noodles.

“Malaya politicians have to stop using silly, toxic wordplay to justify their rhetorics, or it will never end,” the post said.

Given the current situation, it said it was no surprise that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob chose to launch his Keluarga Malaysia concept, which among others celebrates the common ground among Malaysians, in Sarawak instead of Kuala Lumpur last month.

“Let’s focus our energy on uniting – not dividing – our multi-religious society. We in Sarawak can lead the way forward, as a role model,” it said.

The post also shared the screenshot of a news report on PKR’s Tangga Batu MP Rusnah Aluai, under the heading: “Drinking Timah is like drinking a Malay woman, says PH MP.”

Rusnah had last Friday apologised for her controversial speech in the Dewan Rakyat on the whiskey brand.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi yesterday said the federal Cabinet has not made any decision regarding the controversy surrounding the locally produced whiskey.

“The main issue now is some people are saying the name of the ‘Timah’ whiskey might touch on the sensitivity of certain religion and it could also be misleading to consumers.

“That is what being discussed right now but we have not make any decision yet,” Nanta was quoted as saying when met by reporters at a function.

He added the company producing the “Timah” brand whiskey has been given until next week to offer a solution to the problem surrounding their brand.