50% discount for traffic summonses

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Police are offering a 50 percent discount to traffic offenders to settle their outstanding summonses beginning Nov 1 until Nov 12.

State Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said payment for the summonses can be made at all police district headquarters, including the state police headquarters (IPK Sabah) in Kepayan.

He said the discount offer is to ease the public’s burden in settling their outstanding traffic summonses.

“We understand the financial constraints faced by the public during the Covid-19 pandemic and to help them, we are offering a 12-day 50 percent discount on traffic offences,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The discount rate however will not apply to offences such as beating traffic lights, driving on emergency lanes, dangerous overtaking and overtaking on double lanes.

“The discount rate will also not be applied to vehicle accidents, offences that are still under review, non-compounded offences, offences that are related to heavy vehicles and vehicle exhaust modifications,” he said.

Payments can be made at all police district headquarters, including IPK, from 9am until 4pm (Monday to Friday) while strict standard operating procedure (SOP) must be adhered at all times.