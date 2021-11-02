Abd Karim: SOPs for Melaka state polls may also be applied to Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 2): The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Melaka state election may also be used during the coming Sarawak state election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

However, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said that he was not too sure of it as the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has yet to be dissolved.

“From what I gather, that guideline which was mentioned by KJ (Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin) is meant for the Melaka state election.

“But I’m sure once our (Sarawak) DUN has been dissolved and looking (whether) the Covid-19 cases are still there, I’m very sure – if it is applied to Melaka, then it will also be applied to Sarawak.

“That should not be a problem. For me, it is good to have certain SOP guidelines for the (state) election,” he told reporters during a press conference after officiating the launch of the new Sarawak Sports Council (SSC) logo last night.

Abdul Karim, who is also Asajaya assemblyman, asserted that the state government had been briefed by the Election Commission (EC) on this.

He said the EC had briefed them that for the coming state polls, no open or house-to-house campaigning can be done, and that voters would have to undergo screening, wear face masks as well as practice physical distancing.

“These measures might slow down the (voting) process but if we have more lanes, it will also expedite the measures. It is not a problem for us.

“Even if we cannot go out for campaigning as was done before, it does not mean that democracy has been crippled. You go to some other countries, they don’t even have that kind of campaigning that we have,” he added

As such, he said what is important is that the voters as well as the public know who are the contesting candidates, which party they are representing, their academic background and the promises they made – and from there, they will be able to judge for themselves whether the candidate is worthy for the votes.