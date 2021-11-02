Borneo Marathon may return in 2022

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Kinabalu Running Club (KRC) led by president Datuk Dr. Heng Aik Cheng paid a courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin here on Tuesday.

The objective of the meeting was to brief the ministry on the Borneo Marathon (BM), which is one of the largest annual running events in Borneo.

However, the event which was traditionally held every May will not take place for the second straight year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019.

And the main organiser, KRC, are making efforts to plan for the return of the BM expectedly in 2022 in spite of the difficulties and uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus.

Ellron welcomed well the idea of reviving the BM and expressed his full support towards the organiser.

“The Borneo Marathon is one of the major sports event and universal in nature…the event will certainly attract marathon runners from within and outside of the country to Sabah.

“Apart from that, it has the potential to stimulate economic growth in the State through the tourism sector as well as attract interest among the government and private agencies as well as NGOs to be involved in the event actively.

“Having said that, a detail research and study must be conducted on staging the event since we are now under new norms,” said Ellron in a statement to the press.

Meanwhile, an official announcement on the plan to hold the event next year will only be made after the organising committee conduct further meeting soon.

Also present during the courtesy call were the ministry permanent secretary Mansur Asun, deputy permanent secretary II Putera Jali, Sabah Sports Council senior officials as well as KRC officials Caroline Wong and Grace Ajon.