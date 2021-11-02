CM, cabinet to pay last respects to Masing at Christian Ecumenical Centre

KUCHING (Nov 2): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and state cabinet members will pay their last respects to the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing tomorrow (Nov 3), said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said joining the entourage will be State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

“Together with their respective spouses, they will be paying their last respects starting 8.30am until 9am,” said Jaul in a statement.

He said the ceremony will take place at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre, Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) at Jalan Stampin.

He added dignitaries and heads of department will come to pay their last respects from 9am to 10.30am after the Chief Minister and cabinet members have left.

“The time slot for members of the public to come and pay their last respects is from 10.30am till 1.30pm.”

Jaul also said those coming for the ceremony are required to strictly comply with the standard operating procedure issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, whereby only those who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are allowed in.

“They are also encouraged to do their self RTK test, compulsory wearing of face mask and practise physical distancing at all times.

“They must also comply with rotation basis whereby those allowed in at one time is up to 30 persons,” he added.

He also said Masing’s remains will be brought to Nirvana Memorial Park, Siniawan, Kuching-Bau road for burial after the end of the ceremony at ACS at 2pm.

Masing, a Deputy Chief Minister, died at 7. 05am on Sunday at Normah Medical Specialist Centre here. He was 72.