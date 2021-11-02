Concrete mixer truck catches fire along Jalan Sungai Iping in Tatau

BINTULU (Nov 2): A concrete mixer truck caught fire along Jalan Sungai Iping in Tatau last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said eight firemen from Tatau fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.51pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found the front side of the truck was about 40 per cent destroyed by the fire.

Firemen managed to put the fire under control at around 10.30pm.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.