Covid-19: Kuching sole district in S’wak recording triple-digit new cases with 174 cases

KUCHING (Nov 2): Kuching was the sole district in Sarawak today recording triple-digit new Covid-19 cases with 174, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The cases are among the 528 new cases registered in the state, said the committee.

“From the total, 517 cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Of that, 181 cases are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 336 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are three cases in Category 3 (lung infection) and four cases each in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator),” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Eight districts recorded double-digit new cases, namely Miri with 95 cases, Sibu (61), Bintulu (34), Limbang (24), Dalat (23), Lawas (22), Serian (13) and Mukah (10).

Sarikei and Subis districts each recorded seven new cases while Kapit recorded six.

Seven districts recorded four new cases respectively, namely Sri Aman, Samarahan, Song, Meradong, Kanowit, Kabong and Lubok Antu.

The districts of Betong and Bau each had three new cases.

There were two new cases each in Saratok, Pusa, Lundu, Selangau, Belaga, Asajaya, Julau and Beluru.

Tebedu and Bukit Mabong had one new case each.

Another nine districts did not record any new case for the day.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 19 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the state between October 29 to November 1.

The age range of the victims were between 29 to 95. Four were Brought In Dead (BID) cases.