DAP says against nominating ‘Melaka four’ as Pakatan candidates in state election

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) today voiced its stance against nominating the four Melaka state assemblymen who had earlier yanked support for former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the dissolution of the state government.

In a statement, its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng noted that while PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had publicly stated that two of the four assemblymen from Umno were still being considered, he hoped the latter would reconsider and choose those who are sincere to the aspirations of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to stand at the Melaka state elections.

“Unfortunately, DAP has been previously outvoted within PH by PKR and Amanah, and compelled to abide by the majority decision in the interests of coalition unity. However, this does not mean that such a majority decision previously made is correct.

“DAP hopes that good sense will prevail within PH and urges our PH allies to choose those who are sincere towards the aspirations of PH and not those motivated by sheer political opportunism,” said Lim.

He said that DAP has been consistent in defending its principles, ideals and integrity, adding that PH must distance itself from “kleptocrats, opportunists and crooks” to maintain and not lose the moral high ground.

“Pakatan Harapan must not make the same mistake again by losing the moral high ground to allow the final two of the four assemblymen to stand as Pakatan Harapan candidates in the Melaka state general election,” he said.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly after four state assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination date for the Melaka PRN on Nov 8 while polling is on November 20. – Malay Mail