Kuching druggie who injected amphetamine, methamphetamine jailed for failing to pay RM5,000 fine

KUCHING (Nov 2): A drug addict fined RM5,000 in default six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today has begun his jail term after being unable to pay up.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mohd Zulfikar Zaidan, 37, on his own guilty plea to a charge of injecting amphetamine and methamphetamine under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section carries a maximum jail term of two years, or a fine of RM5,000, and police supervision of not more than three years, if convicted.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered Mohd Zulfikar, who is self-employed, to undergo police supervision for two years upon his release.

According to the charge, he committed the act around 10.10pm on May 10, 2013 at the Tabuan Jaya police station.

A policeman conducted a urine test found Mohd Zulfikar positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse.

Separately in the same courtroom, an unemployed man was fined RM2,700 in default four months’ jail for taking methamphetamine.

Muhd Harith Izzat Zaini, 20, pleaded guilty to committing the offence around 5.30pm on Aug 17, 2016 at the Kuching District Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), Jalan Sekama.

He was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted both cases where neither of the accused were represented by counsel.