Expatriates can enter Sabah without need of approval

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): The State Government has expanded the list of non-citizens who are allowed to enter Sabah without having to obtain approval.

“Expatriates, foreign diplomats and their dependents who are residing in Malaysia can enter Sabah without the need of prior approval from the State Government, effective from November 3,” said Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on his official Twitter account.

However, these individuals must posses valid immigration passes.

Masidi added that holders of MyPR, Entry Permit Cards and Entry Permit Endorsements will also be allowed to enter Sabah for social visits, without having to obtain approval from the government.

These individuals are required to present their passports upon reaching the entry point to Sabah.

These new directives will be applicable to those who are residing in West Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan.

Masidi earlier disclosed that almost all the districts in the state recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Sabah recorded a total of 549 new cases, which saw an increase of 156 cases compared to Monday’s 393 cases.

Sixteen districts recorded an increase, with Beaufort, Kudat, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Tenom, Kinabatangan, Pitas, Lahad Datu, and Ranau registering a significant rise.

Beaufort recorded 52 cases (32 more than Monday’s), Kudat recorded 36 cases (an increase of 19 cases) while Kota Belud recorded 58 cases (an increase of 18 cases).

Kota Kinabalu only saw an increase of one case but it remained the district with the highest cases with 63.

Seven districts dropped but only Sipitang decreased significantly with 16 cases.

“The state recorded four Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, two each in Keningau and Tawau,” said Masidi.

“No new clusters were identified,” he added.