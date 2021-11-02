Human bone fragments discovered in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 2): Several bone fragments, believed to be human skeletal remains, were found at Mile 8, Jalan Oya this morning.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said police received a report on the discovery around 10am this morning.

“The bone fragments, a gold necklace, and some cash were found at the scene,” he told reporters.

A motorcycle was also found parked not far from the site, he said.

He revealed the bones could belong to a victim reported missing in April this year.

Collin said a man had reported that his wife, in her late 40s from Kampung Jeriah, had gone missing following an argument with him and had not been seen since then.

He added the remains had yet to be identified and were awaiting a post-mortem.