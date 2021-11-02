Illegal trees felling conviction set aside

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): The Court of Appeal here set aside the conviction and sentence of a man for two charges of felling 68 trees illegally on the government’s land in Kota Marudu through his agent and possessing 96 timbers allegedly committed seven years ago.

In a virtual hearing via Zoom, Justice Dato’ Lee Swee Seng, who sat together with Justices Datuk Ravinthran Paramaguru and Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, unanimously allowed an appeal by Vun Loi Onn, 70, to have his conviction and sentences of jail and fine be varied.

The court ruled that the conviction and two years’ jail plus a total of RM400,000 fine meted out by the Sessions Court against Vun be set aside.

The court further ordered for the appellant be acquitted and discharged from all the charges and his money used to pay fine be refunded, if fine already paid.

On July 21, 2016, the Sessions Court here jailed the appellant for two years and fined him with the said total amount after finding him guilty of both the charges under the Forest Enactment 1968.

On the first count, the appellant was sentenced to two years behind bars and RM200,000 fine, in default, two years’ imprisonment while the second count, the appellant was fined another RM200,000, in default, two years’ jail.

He then appealed the Sessions Court’s decision, which on October 20, 2017, the High Court here had upheld the decision.

The appellant was represented by counsel Haji Ansari Abdullah and Muhammad Amirul Hj Amin.