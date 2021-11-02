Masing believed education will transform Dayaks — Rentap

KUCHING (Nov 2): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing had always believed in education being able to transform the livelihood of the Dayak community, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

In this regard, the PBB man recalled a proverb that Masing always highlighted: ‘The pen is mightier than the sword’.

“He (Masing) said if the people, particularly the Dayaks, were educated, they could change the world,” said Rentap when met outside Masing’s family residence at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here yesterday after paying his last respects.

Rentap, who is Layar assemblyman, said he had known Masing for about 30 years, throughout which, they had always supported each other including in preparing for elections.

“Although there was the 1987 Ming Court Affair, Masing was never the enemy – he stood for his rights and voiced out his opinions for the good of the Dayak community. We respected that,” he said.

Rentap also pointed out that Masing’s legacy of protecting the interest of the Dayaks must be preserved and his (Masing’s) suggestions for development should be considered by the government.

“I believe that until his last breath, he had always been thinking about developing the community, especially those in the rural areas,” he said.

Also met outside Masing’s residence yesterday was Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

He said Masing’s passing was a great loss to the civil service in the state, adding he had served in the state government for many decades together with the late deputy chief minister.

“I was fortunate to serve with him when he was just the Minister of Social Development. His passing is a great loss to us as he was an experienced minister and he would normally guide us with directions on administering the state affairs.”

Ik Pahon, who is also Deputy State Secretary, said Masing had been active in many community and social works throughout his tenure in the Sarawak cabinet.

“Needless to say, his passing is a great loss to Sarawak. We would just like to convey our condolences to the family, wishing them strength and comfort during this difficult time,” he said.