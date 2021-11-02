Masing dedicated whole life to serving people of Sarawak, say GPS leaders

KUCHING (Nov 2): The wisdom and leadership of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing would be greatly missed in Sarawak state administration, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president regarded himself as having been fortunate to be able to count on Masing not only as a partner in politics under the present ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), but also as a friend personally.

“He (Masing) dedicated his whole life to serving the people of Sarawak, and he had persistently fought for the interest of the people.

“I’m sure to miss his calmness during arguments and also his sense of humour. He would always put people at ease and was always thinking about everybody else,” Dr Sim told reporters when met outside Masing family’s residence at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here yesterday, where he led a delegation from SUPP to pay their respects to the late leader.

“On behalf of SUPP, I’m here together with the top leadership of my party to convey our deepest condolences to the widow, Puan Sri Datin Amar Dato Corrine Masing, and her family.

“I wish Tan Sri Masing to rest in eternal peace. For the rest of us, we will continue to struggle to serve in the best interest of the state.”

Also met by reporters yesterday was Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who said messages of condolences for Masing’s family conveyed by political leaders from all over the country had been pouring since Sunday.

“Masing was very much respected by all segments of the community because of his struggles since the early years; he had steadfastly championed the rights of the people.”

Nanta, who is federal Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said upon being presented the chance to serve in the state cabinet and appointed deputy chief minister, Masing had gone all out in executing his commitments for the benefit of local communities, especially those from rural areas.

“Personally, I feel that I have lost a friend and a mentor, and the state its high-calibre leader.”

Nanta remarked that Masing had always been a vocal and frank political figure, who was not afraid to voice the reality on the ground, most notably matters concerning the interests of the Dayak community.

Nanta then expressed his hope that other political leaders would continue to draw inspirations from the struggles dealt by Masing at every level of the government administration.