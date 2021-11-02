Motorcyclist from Samarahan killed in crash with car

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 2): A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car at KM9, Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa here around 5.20pm yesterday (Monday).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Mohamad Khairil Mahidi, 25, from Kampung Tanjung Bundong, here.

“The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the paramedics,” he said in a statement today.

It is understood that Mohamad Khairil was riding from Kuching around 5.20pm when the crash occurred.

“The accident happened when a car came out of the junction of a hardware store nearby and crashed into the victim, who was moving straight from Kuching to Kota Samarahan,” he said.

Mohamad Khairil’s body was later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Forensic Medical Department for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.