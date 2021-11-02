Nobody could replace Masing, say Kapit community leaders

KUCHING (Nov 2): Nobody could replace Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing – a leader who was loved by the people as he always strove to address and solve their problems.

This was expressed by a delegation of community leaders from Kapit, who paid their last respects to the late deputy chief minister at the family residence here yesterday.

Masing passed away early Sunday due to heart complications. He was 72.

“Before becoming the elected representative (for Baleh state constituency), our area was not really developed, but after becoming one and then, becoming a minister, many developments have come in – all thanks to him,” said Penghulu Bunsu Gerinang from Ulu Gaat in Baleh Tengah.

Fellow community leader, Penghulu Salang Batang from Mujong Kiba, concurred as he said no other elected representatives had ever brought in development to Baleh more than Masing.

“In my opinion, I do not see anyone else who has done better than him (Masing) in terms of bringing development to the people of Baleh.

“Indeed, he was one of a kind and now that he’s no more with us, I feel so sad,” said Salang.

Pemanca Steward Sawing, who was once a private secretary to Masing, hailed the late leader as ‘a brave man who always fought for the rights of his people’.

Relating his experience working with the man up-close, he said the secret to Masing’s success was simply ‘being hardworking’.

“This could be seen during the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) season.

“In the ‘Dewan’ (Assembly), he would always ask many questions related to the development of his area. In my opinion, that signified the true role of an elected representative,” said Steward, whose area of jurisdiction covers Bukit Mabong.

For Penghulu Alan Tubang of the Uyan-Sekeruh area, he was speechless upon hearing the news about Masing’s demise.

“He had done so many things for his people; he had brought so many developments to my area.

“Tan Sri was simply a great leader, and was known to be a very hardworking person.

“I just don’t know what to say anymore now that he is gone,” said Alan, unable to contain his emotions.

Meanwhile, Penghulu Langut Dampa of the Merirai Tunoh area, opined that all the community leaders in Kapit agreed that whoever chosen to replace Masing as Baleh assemblyman must continue to serve the constituents well, ‘just the way he (Masing) did’.

“I think that we don’t care who it is, as long as the person could do what Masing had done for them, we’re fine with that.

“We would leave it to PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak) to name its candidate for Baleh in the next state election,” said Langut.

Masing, who had been Baleh assemblyman since 1983, established his political career upon joining the now-defunct Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

He later joined forces with several other leaders to set up PRS in 2004.

Masing was brought into the Sarawak Cabinet and served as Tourism Minister in 1996.

Having defended Baleh for eight consecutive terms, he went on to hold three other ministerial portfolios in the state government, before being appointed Deputy Chief Minister II in Jan 23, 2017.