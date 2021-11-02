PAS chief Abdul Hadi says party will use Perikatan logo in Melaka election

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): PAS will use the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo in the Melaka state election on Nov 20, says its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

In a statement released on Facebook last night, he said the matter was approved during the PAS Central Working Committee’s meeting yesterday.

“The PAS Central Working Committee meeting which took place on Nov 1 at the PAS Central Main Office has approved the use of the PN logo in the Melaka State Election,” he said.

Abdul Hadi said the decision had taken into account the guidance from the PAS Syura Ulama Council which met yesterday, in line with the provisions of Clause 84 of the PAS Constitution. — Bernama