PRS Baleh to discuss potential candidates, final decision with CM, says Janang

KUCHING (Nov 2): Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) Baleh division will meet on potential candidates to defend the seat, following the sudden passing of incumbent Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu said the party’s election selection committee would then submit the name to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Yes, we will submit to him (Abang Johari) once the Baleh division has convened its divisional meeting and later (names of potential candidates) to be submitted to our election selection committee before submitting to the chief minister,” he said when contacted.

Janang pointed out PRS would also consult Masing’s widow Puan Sri Datuk Corrine Masing on the selection.

“We will seek Puan Sri’s advice also. But the final decision lies with the chief minister, who is the chairman of GPS,” he said.

Janang disclosed that he attended a meeting with Abang Johari yesterday along with all PRS assemblymen, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, and deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

He said the chief minister had assured them of his support apart from asking them to continue the efforts of Masing, who was deputy chief minister and PRS president.

“We shall continue the struggles of Tan Sri Dr James and ensure that our party remains strong and united,” he added.

Speculation is rife that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may lift the Emergency Order on Sarawak earlier than its expiry on Feb 2, 2022 to pave the way for the next state election either this month or next month.

PRS’s incumbent assemblymen are Datuk Liwan Lagang (Belaga), Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh (Batang Ai), Datuk Snowdan Lawan (Balai Ringin), Datuk John Sikie Tayai (Kakus), Datuk Mong Dagang (Bukit Begunan), Datuk Majang Renggi (Samalaju), Wilson Nyabong Ijang (Pelagus), Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (Murum), Christopher Gira Sambang (Tamin), and Alexander Vincent (Ngemah).

PRS was formed in 2004 with Masing as its founding president.

Apart from Hulu Rajang (Ugak), PRS also holds the parliamentary seat of Kanowit through Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, who is Deputy Minister of Health II.

The party lost its traditional parliamentary seat of Julau in the 2018 parliamentary election to former PRS member Larry Sng, who was then an independent.