Safa presents contribution to former state footballer

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Sabah Football Association (Safa) presented a contribution of RM5,000 to former state footballer Azah Ezrein who suffers health problems after being involved in a road accident recently.

Vice president of Safa, Datuk James Wong, handed over the contribution to Azah at his house recently on behalf of state FA president Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

A further RM2,400 raised during a recent charity friendly game between Safa officials and Ex-Sabah Players was also handed over to Azah.

Safa secretary general Azman Mastar and executive secretary David Wisom were among those present during the presentation.

Azah is no stranger among the local football enthusiasts where he was previously assistant coach to the Sabah squad from 1995-1996, coach of the Borneo Cup squad in 1986 and also appointed head coach of the President Cup squad in the 1990s.

The 71-year-old has also played for the Sabah state team for 21 years before he was forced out of the game due to left ankle injury.

“I started reprtesenting Sabah at the age of 18 but retired in 1981 due to injury,” he said.

However, Azah’s love for football saw him turn into coaching and he was even selected by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to undergo coaching programme in Brazil.

“Along with the late Mohd Ali Hassan, we were the only coaches from Sabah to be involved in the programme,” added Azah, who is a former midfielder.